State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,890 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $5,073,287.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock worth $8,453,263. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.21. 43,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

