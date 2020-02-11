State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,990 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Cognex worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 2,053.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 617,837 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $23,091,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Cognex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $5,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. 37,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $59.14.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

