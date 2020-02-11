State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 40,701 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,701 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 160,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

