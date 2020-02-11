State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,886 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 161,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,735. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

