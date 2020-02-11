State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,527 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

