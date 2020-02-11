State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of BIO-TECHNE worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth $52,195,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.97. 6,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.43 and its 200-day moving average is $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.25. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

