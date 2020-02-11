State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of PB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,516. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

