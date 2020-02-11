State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

BAM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 477,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,497. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

