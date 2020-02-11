State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.