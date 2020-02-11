State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Hexcel worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

HXL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,298. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

