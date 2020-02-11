State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of HD Supply worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,174. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

