State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Lear worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after acquiring an additional 412,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.08.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

