State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Bunge worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 70,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.91. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $59.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.