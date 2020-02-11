State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,849 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 79,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,322. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

