State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of GCI Liberty worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 22.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. 7,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,883. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

