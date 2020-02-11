State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 36,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,927. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.