State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. 7,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,910,886.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,494 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.