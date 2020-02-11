State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.67 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

EWBC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 22,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

