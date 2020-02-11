State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Store Capital worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Store Capital by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Store Capital by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

