State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.93 Million Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,365 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Davita worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Davita by 1,543.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 581,746 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Davita by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Davita by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. 1,968,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $85.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

