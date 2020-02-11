State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $111.90. 16,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,126. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

