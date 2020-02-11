State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. 571,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,581. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

