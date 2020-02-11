State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of ITT worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ITT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ITT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,747,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ITT by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 480,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 162,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,997. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $615,125. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

