State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Mosaic worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

MOS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. 191,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

