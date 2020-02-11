State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,633 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. 4,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.00.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.