State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,661 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of SITE Centers worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 101,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,178. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

