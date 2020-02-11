State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,921 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,921 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 1,296,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

