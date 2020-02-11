State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 33,650 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Popular worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Popular by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Popular by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Popular by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Popular by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $179,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,463. Popular Inc has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

