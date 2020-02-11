State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 50,316 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,316 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of TCF Financial worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCF. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TCF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,887. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

