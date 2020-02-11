State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,632 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. 17,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,616. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

