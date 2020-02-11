State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,008 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of IDACORP worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,336. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $114.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

