State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. 1,447,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,735. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

