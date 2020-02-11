Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.30 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $62.30 million and approximately $45.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Koinex, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Liqui, TOPBTC, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, Binance, DEx.top, Kyber Network, ChaoEX, Koinex, Neraex, BigONE, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Gatecoin, ABCC, LATOKEN, Huobi, Gate.io, Ovis, ZB.COM, Livecoin, DDEX, OKEx, Poloniex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Tidex, Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Bithumb, IDEX, HitBTC, IDCM and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.