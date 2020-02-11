Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $4,200.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004712 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002136 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00036775 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,749,819 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

