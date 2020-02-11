Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $122,887.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $122,887.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00008907 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,966.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.98 or 0.04566103 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002147 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00762846 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,269,099 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

