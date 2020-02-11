Steem Reaches Market Cap of $80.84 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.84 million and $3.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002199 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,251.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.63 or 0.04554846 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00781504 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,010,526 coins and its circulating supply is 358,036,432 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bithumb, RuDEX, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

