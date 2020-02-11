Stelco (STL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stelco (TSE:STL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Stelco to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$465.16 million.

Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.

