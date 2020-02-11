Stellar (XLM) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $541.22 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, CoinEgg, Koineks and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,078,787,297 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit, CoinEgg, Koineks, Bittrex, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, BitMart, Koinex, CryptoMarket, ABCC, OTCBTC, BCEX, Stronghold, Liquid, C2CX, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Bitfinex, Kraken, ZB.COM, Kuna, GOPAX, OKEx, RippleFox, Poloniex, Exrates, Gate.io, Ovis, Kryptono, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Cryptomate and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.