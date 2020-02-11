Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Stephens

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

