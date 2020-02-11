Stericycle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,735% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SRCL stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

