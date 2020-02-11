Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 698,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after acquiring an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 30.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Steris by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at about $952,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.27. 2,184,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,247. Steris has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

