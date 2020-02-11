Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Buys $235,439.25 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 5,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of STC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 134,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,332. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $942.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

