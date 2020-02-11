Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 11th (BA, BP, DAI, DBAN, DHER, DTE, FP, HDD, IIVI, KRN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 11th:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $325.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Boeing Co alerts:

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €82.50 ($95.93) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €12.10 ($14.07) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €0.90 ($1.05) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $75.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €46.60 ($54.19) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $26.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.