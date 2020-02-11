Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,680 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,361% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 298.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,825,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 940,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 30.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

