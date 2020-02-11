Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Global Medical REIT Call Options (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,891 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,425% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after buying an additional 907,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 364,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $553.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.