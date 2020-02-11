STRAKS One Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $26,788.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,206.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.31 or 0.02314149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04518538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00749746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00880899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00116857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010094 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00709721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

