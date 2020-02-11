STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 225.8% in January

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SSKN remained flat at $$1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,543. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSKN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.