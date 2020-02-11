Stratis 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.54 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00004703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bithumb, SouthXchange and Coinrail. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $48.15 million and $3.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001223 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002094 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037425 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,678,865 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Crex24, HitBTC, Trade By Trade and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

