Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.82. 13,471,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,410.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

