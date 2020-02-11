Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

NYSE SYK opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.80. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

